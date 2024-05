Free concert series returns to downtown Las Vegas

Fremont Street Experience has announced several more concerts have been added to its free “Downtown Rocks” concert series for 2024.

The allure of free, classic rock is shown at Downtown Rocks at Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Fremont Street Experience)

According to Fremont Street Experience, the lineup for the 2024 series is as follows:

Sat, May 25 – Seether: 3rd Street Stage, 9 p.m.

Sat, June 8 – Hoobastank: 3rd Street Stage

Sat, June 8 – Soul Asylum: 3rd Street Stage, 8 p.m.

Sat, June 29 – Boys like Girls: 1st Street Stage, 9 p.m.

Sat, July 6 – Chris Janson: 3rd Street Stage, 9 p.m.

Sat, July 20 – Sebastian Bach: 1st Street Stage, 9 p.m.

Sat, Aug. 31 – Common Kings: 3rd Street Stage, 9 p.m.

Sat, Sept. 7 – Joe Nichols: 1st Street Stage, 9 p.m.

Sat, Sept. 21 – Sublime with Rome: 3rd Street Stage, 9 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 5 – Performing artist(s) to be announced

Sat, Oct. 26 – Performing artist(s) to be announced

For more information, visit: vegasexperience.com.