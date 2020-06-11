Garth Brooks drive-in concert coming to Las Vegas

The drive-in show will precede the country superstar’s concert at Allegiant Stadium, which is scheduled for August.

Garth Brooks is coming to the big screen. (8 Ten, Inc.)

Before he’ll take the stage in Las Vegas, Garth Brooks will take the big screen.

The country superstar, who’s set to headline Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 22, will perform a drive-in concert June 27 that will be featured at the Westwind Las Vegas Drive-in.

Tickets are $100 per car or truck and go on sale at 9 a.m. June 19 at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

Though Brooks recently postponed a pair of concerts scheduled for June in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Cincinnati because of coronavirus concerns, his Vegas show remains a go as of now.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.