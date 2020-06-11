103°F
Garth Brooks drive-in concert coming to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2020 - 1:22 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2020 - 1:51 pm

Before he’ll take the stage in Las Vegas, Garth Brooks will take the big screen.

The country superstar, who’s set to headline Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 22, will perform a drive-in concert June 27 that will be featured at the Westwind Las Vegas Drive-in.

Tickets are $100 per car or truck and go on sale at 9 a.m. June 19 at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

Though Brooks recently postponed a pair of concerts scheduled for June in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Cincinnati because of coronavirus concerns, his Vegas show remains a go as of now.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

