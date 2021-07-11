Garth Brooks set to play first country concert at Allegiant Stadium

The top-selling solo artist of all time moved 65,000 tickets in 75 minutes to the show in March 2020.

It pays to have friends in low places.

Garth Brooks knows.

In March 2020, the country superstar sold 65,000 tickets in 75 minutes to what was originally scheduled to be the first concert at Allegiant Stadium in August 2020.

Of course, the pandemic scuttled those plans, the show postponed to February 2021 and then again to this evening.

In the interim, EDM DJ-producer Illenium christened the venue last Saturday, drawing a sold-out crowd of 35,000 to the stadium in an enveloping cocoon of light and sound.

The capacity will be increased nearly twofold for tonight’s concert.

It’ll be Brooks’ first concert since a February 2020 show at Ford Field in Detroit as he resumes his first all-stadium tour, which kicked off in St. Louis in March 2019.

What to expect?

A new take on old hits, as Brooks will focus less on recent material and more on his many road-tested fan favorites, if prior set lists from his tour are any indication.

And now, it about time for the thunder to roll into Vegas once more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

