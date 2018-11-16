Ghost, The Orb perform in Las Vegas this week

If rock ’n’ roll is dead, as the oft-repeated story goes, has it become a Ghost?

Ghost

If rock ’n’ roll is dead, as the oft-repeated story goes, has it become a Ghost? You could make the case for these costumed Swedes, whose theatrical stage show, winking lasciviousness and ’70s-inspired anthems cause the idea of contemporary classic rock to cease being an oxymoron. See them at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $22; call 702-693-5000.

The Orb

Tune in, turn on, chill out when these British ambient house pioneers blast frontal lobes with their psychedelic electronica in support of latest album “No Sounds Are Out of Bounds.” See them at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

‘Epitaph Tour’

“Kill me or turn me on,” The Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran demands on the righteously debauched L.A. hard rockers’ latest record, “V,” providing your marching orders when the band teams up with Thrice and Teenage Wrist on this year’s “Epitaph Tour” at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $27; call 702-632-7600.

Lil Debbie

The chip on this bawdy Bay Area rapper’s shoulder isn’t so Lil, as she’s all about the reefer, conspicuous consumption and reppin’ her native Oakland with singsongy ruggedness. See her at 9 p.m. Saturday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $20; call 702-598-3757.

Ozuna

It’ll be quite “La Ocasion” when this ascendant reggaeton singer brings some satin-voiced Latin trap to town at 8 p.m. Friday at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Tickets are $49 to $129; call 877-632-7700.