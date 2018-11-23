Good Charlotte performing at Palms Las Vegas on Saturday

These pop-punk veterans were inspired to write their latest album, “Generation Rx,” which addresses the opioid epidemic among other things, in part by the overdose death of rapper Lil Peep, who was a fan of the band.

Good Charlotte (Ville Juurikkala)

John Garcia (John Garcia)

John Garcia and the Band of Gold

Reel in the years — and beers — with desert rock luminary John Garcia, who’s fronted such scene heavyweights as Kyuss, Slo-Burn, Hermano, Unida and Vista Chino in addition to his solo band. He’ll survey his deep catalog in his only U.S. show of the year at 7 p.m. Thursday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $49; call 702-693-5000.

Open Mike Eagle

This Chicago-born art rapper dropped one of 2017’s best records in “Brick Body Kids Still Daydream,” a concept album about the housing project he grew up in — his flow generally laid-back, his subject matter anything but. See him at 9 p.m. Friday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $12; call 702-598-3757.

Good Charlotte

These pop-punk veterans were inspired to write their latest album, “Generation Rx,” which addresses the opioid epidemic among other things, in part by the overdose death of rapper Lil Peep, who was a fan of the band. It’s a serious record about serious pain. See them at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $28; call 702-944-3200.

Patti Labelle

“Stir It Up” with a road trip to see the “Godmother of Soul” demonstrate how she earned such a prestigious — and well-deserved — designation at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Star of the Desert Arena in Primm. Tickets start at $30; call 702-386-7867.

Winger

You had to be impressed and/or galled by these hard rockers’ chutzpah to cover Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze” on their self-titled 1988 debut. Hey, you didn’t see Trixter mustering the nerve to tackle “Stairway to Heaven,” did you? See Winger at 9 p.m. Friday at Vinyl. Tickets start at $35; call 702-693-5000.