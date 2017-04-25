Gorillaz, Muse, Chance the Rapper top 2017 Life is Beautiful lineup

Life is Beautiful (Facebook)

Chance The Rapper performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

Lorde performs at the Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 15, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The band Gorillaz performing their new album "Humanz" in London, Friday, March 24, 2017. (Mark Allan/Invision/AP)

Muse, from left, Christopher Wolstenholme, Matthew Bellamy and Dominic Howard

DJ Kaskade kicks off his new residency at Omnia at Caesars Palace on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Aaron Garcia/Hakkasan Group)

Prepared to be dosed with some “Acid Rap,” Vegas.

Chicago’s critical and commercial darling Chance the Rapper will be among the headliners of this year’s Life is Beautiful festival, whose lineup was announced Tuesday.

Joining one of hip-hop’s leading lights will be bombastic rockers Muse, animated alt-poppers Gorillaz, who were confirmed last week, none-more-black songstress Lorde, pop-punk mainstays Blink-182, austere British indie rockers The xx, psych-rock freakazoids MGMT, EDM favorite Kaskade, the Vegas debut of Dreamcar, which features members of No Doubt and AFI, and dozens more.

The three-day fest, which takes place downtown Sept. 22 to 24, features a strong hip-hop presence this go-round, with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Schoolboy Q, De La Soul, Pusha T and Vince Staples also on the bill.

There are a number of festival returnees, like Haim, Pretty Lights, Capital Cities, Milky Chance and Big Gigantic, as well as appearances by road dogs like Slightly Stoopid and Cage the Elephant.

And as always, a clutch of Vegas acts are on the roster, including Cameron Calloway, The American Weather and The Rhyolite Sound.

The art portion of the festival will feature contributions by Blink-182/Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba along with Mark Ryden, Shag, Tara McPherson, Shepard Fairey, Brandon Boyd and many more.

A pair of fan favorites will be returning to Life is Beautiful when scientist and educator Bill Nye speaks as part of the festival’s Idea Series after drawing massive crowds in 2015, while the comedy showcase, which debuted in 2016, is back with Matthew Broussard, Mike Lawrence, Jo Firestone and others.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at www.lifeisbeautiful.com. A limited amount of advance tickets will be available starting at $275 for general-admission passes and $615 for VIP, before the final ticket tier is released, where prices will rise to $295 and $655, respectively.

The full 2017 music lineup: Chance the Rapper, Muse, Gorillaz, Lorde, Blink-182, The xx, Kaskade, Wiz Khalifa, Pretty Lights, MGMT, Cage the Elephant, ScHoolboy Q, Haim, 2 Chainz, ZHU, Slightly Stoopid, Milky Chance, Zeds Dead, Two Door Cinema Club, Pusha T, Tycho, De La Soul, Capital Cities, Lil Dicky, Tchami, Dreamcar, Matoma, Local Natives, Vince Staples, Big Gigantic, Sean Paul, Russ, Dua Lipa, TroyBoi, Mura Masa, Deorro, RAC, KYLE, Kiesza, The Revivalists, Broods, Goldroom, PVRIS, J. Boog, Big Wild, THEY., COIN, Sofi Tukker, Stick Figure, Ekali, Kali Uchis, TOKiMONSTA, Hippo Campus, Hayden James, FRENSHIP, Jacob Banks, Mondo Cozmo, Tennyson, Middle Kids, Whethan, Sigrid, Circa Waves, Shy Girls, Ella Vos, San Fermin, Viceroy, Day Wave, Bearson, Wingtip, Superpoze, Cameron Calloway, The American Weather, The Rhyolite Sound.

