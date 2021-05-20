Hip-hop stars Migos announce Vegas takeover

Hip-hop heavyweights Migos have announced “Culture III Las Vegas,” a four-day experience that includes pool parties, club takeovers and the first live performance the new “Culture III” album.

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos attend the Spring/Summer 2020 Savage X Fenty show, presented by Amazon Prime, at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Sept, 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rap stars Migos will perform their new album "Culture III" live in Vegas for the first time this fall. (Pollen Presents)

Does Las Vegas lack culture, as some critics have contended?

A superstar Atlanta rap trio is about to answer that question loudly in the negative.

Hip-hop heavyweights Migos have announced “Culture III Las Vegas,” a four-day experience that includes pool parties, club takeovers and the first live performance of Migos’ new “Culture III” album, due out on June 11.

The festivities will take place Oct. 14-17 at resorts and nightclubs to be announced.

Migos will curate all aspects of the weekend, ranging across custom food and beverage menus, musical guests and various fan-oriented activities.

“Culture III Las Vegas” is being put on by travel experience company Pollen Presents, which is bringing other celebrities to Vegas such as former NFL Pro Bowler Marshawn Lynch, reggaeton star J. Balvin and country singer Dustin Lynch for similar fan events later in the year.

