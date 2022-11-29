Hotel EDC coming to Las Vegas Strip

The experience will include a dedicated TV channel for watching all the DJ sets at the world’s largest electronic dance music festival.

Tamara Panek, of Chicago, dances while Autograf plays during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans dance to music in between sets during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A rave wonderland is coming to the Strip: get ready for Hotel EDC.

Next spring, the Electronic Daisy Carnival is taking over Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton for an immersive, all-things-EDC experience.

Taking place May 19-22 when the world’s largest electronic dance music festival returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the new fan experience will span a three-night stay at the resort, with a dedicated EDC TV channel to watch DJ sets from your room, a hotel soundtrack provided by Insomniac Records, Hotel EDC day parties at Ayu Dayclub all weekend long, free entry late night to Zouk Nightclub on Friday and Saturday nights and pop-up DJ sets throughout the property.

There will also be morning wellness experiences, EDC photo ops and performers and the “Daytime Headliner Headquarters” at RedTail, with games, prizes, karaoke, speed dating and more.

Hotel EDC packages go on sale at noon on Monday, Dec. 5 at hoteledc.com.

Last year’s EDC drew nearly 500,000 fans to the dance music marathon.

EDC 2023 is already sold out.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram