How to watch Life is Beautiful at home for free

This weekend’s music and arts fest in downtown Las Vegas will be livestreamed with 50 cameras.

The crowd at the Downtown Stage erupts at the sight of 2 Chainz during the first day of the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival on Friday, September 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Can’t make it to Life is Beautiful this year?

Or maybe you just want to give your feet a break this go-round?

No worries: You can watch the festivities from the comfort of your couch as once again the three-day music and arts festival will be livestreamed by LiveXLive at lifeisbeautiful.com.

Fifty cameras throughout the fest’s 18-block footprint downtown will capture the action, featuring performances, documentaries on various art installations, culinary and mixology programs and more.

There will also be artist interviews, backstage exclusives and highlights from the festival grounds.

LiveXLive will make the livestream available on its mobile app, website and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV and on social platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter.