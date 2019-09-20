How to watch Life is Beautiful at home for free
This weekend’s music and arts fest in downtown Las Vegas will be livestreamed with 50 cameras.
Can’t make it to Life is Beautiful this year?
Or maybe you just want to give your feet a break this go-round?
No worries: You can watch the festivities from the comfort of your couch as once again the three-day music and arts festival will be livestreamed by LiveXLive at lifeisbeautiful.com.
Fifty cameras throughout the fest’s 18-block footprint downtown will capture the action, featuring performances, documentaries on various art installations, culinary and mixology programs and more.
There will also be artist interviews, backstage exclusives and highlights from the festival grounds.
LiveXLive will make the livestream available on its mobile app, website and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV and on social platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter.