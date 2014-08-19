iHeartRadio Festival Village adds acts

Both shows at the MGM Grand Garden arena are sold out, but you can still get in on the action at The Lot.

Iggy Azalea (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

The iHeartRadio Music Festival puts Las Vegas in a star-studded headlock once again one month from now, though both shows at the MGM Grand Garden arena on Sept. 19 and 20 are sold out.

You can still get in on the action on Saturday, Sept. 20, though, at the Festival Village at The Lot across from the Luxor, where more acts have been added.

The lineup now includes “Fancy” rapper Iggy Azalea, pop punk boy band 5 Seconds of Summer, ’80s lovin’ pop rockers Neon Trees, country “it” girl Kacey Musgraves, heady hip-hopper Childish Gambino, the reggae lite Magic!, female fronted rockers The Pretty Reckless, Norwegian singer-songwriter duo Nico & Vinz and boisterous rapper Lil Jon, with more performers expected to be announced.

The festivities get going at 11 a.m.

Don’t forget the sunscreen.

