Imagine Dragons acoustic show to be streamed live

Dan Reynolds performs with Imagine Dragons at the third Tyler Robinson Foundation gala at Caesars Palace. (Tyler Robinson Foundation)

Even if you can’t make it to the Imagine Dragons’ annual Rise Up Gala on Friday at Wynn Las Vegas, you can still check out the red carpet and an acoustic set by the band.

Now in its sixth year, the event benefits the Tyler Robinson Foundation in the battle against childhood cancer.

A red-carpet livestream, co-hosted by actors McKenna Roberts and Oliver Trevena, begins at 8:35 p.m. on the Tyler Robinson Foundation Facebook page (facebook.com/trfdotorg).

At 9:35 p.m., an Imagine Dragons acoustic performance will be streamed on the band’s Facebook page (facebook.com/ImagineDragons).

Celebrities joining the group include Alexandra Daddario, Christian Kane, Clayne Crawford, Daniel Emmet, Dolph Lundgren, TRF Honorary Chair Shaquille O’Neal, Wayne Newton and more.

