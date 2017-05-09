Imagine Dragons announce new album and T-Mobile Arena show

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Frontman Dan Reynolds and his Las Vegas band Imagine Dragons at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Frontman Dan Reynolds and his Las Vegas band Imagine Dragons at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

One of Vegas’ biggest bands continues to “Evolve,” on stage and off.

Imagine Dragons have announced a new album and tour, continuing their ascension from playing downtown bars to sold-out arenas.

“Evolve,” the band’s third record, will be released June 23, followed by a massive tour that brings the band to T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 29, with Grouplove and K. Flay in support.

The first single from the new album, “Believer,” released in February, has proved to be a hit, spending six weeks atop the Alternative Radio chart, breaking a record set by Linkin Park’s “Faint” in 2003.

The band’s T-Mobile gig will be its first Vegas show since headlining a night of the Life is Beautiful festival in September 2015.

Fans can register for presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Monday at presale.imaginedragonsmusic.com, while tickets to the general public go sale at 10 a.m. May 19, with prices ranging from $39.50 to $79.50.

Two days later, the band will perform at the Billboard Music Awards, also at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.