Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, wife welcome 4th child, Valentine

It might be hard to imagine, but Dan Reynolds is a father for the fourth time.

The 32-year-old frontman of Imagine Dragons announced via social media on Tuesday the birth of Valentine Reynolds.

“Born this morning on October 1st -‬ ‪Valentine Reynolds‬. ‪The name Valentine means “strong”. As today marks the 2nd anniversary of our most tragic day in Vegas, it now also represents the day that we celebrate the birth of new life. We are truly feeling #vegasstrong today‬.

Tuesday marked the second anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, killing of 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest festival. More than 800 others were injured.

Reynolds posted a photo holding Valentine. Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman have three other daughters: 6-year-old Arrow and 2-year-old twins, Gia James and Coco Rae.