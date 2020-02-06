60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Music

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy returns to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2020 - 12:16 pm
 

At times, his voice booms like a firecracker detonated in a confined space, its reverberations felt as much as heard.

At others, it’s a thing of tremulous understatement, flickering like candlelight when stirred.

There is a constant, though, when Dermot Kennedy sings: When he opens his throat, his heart tends to follow suit.

The ascendant singer-songwriter’s repertoire is anchored by the emotional equivalent of gravity’s pull, grounding everything in deeply felt sentiment as palpable as his Irish brogue.

“Don’t tell me this is all for nothing,” he practically howls over wisps of acoustic guitar at the outset of “Outnumbered,” perhaps his best-known song, before settling into a near-rap cadence over a fluttering hip-hop beat.

The first single from Kennedy’s full-length debut, “Without Fear,” “Outnumbered” has racked up nearly 120 million streams on Spotify, helping launch Kennedy to stardom in the United Kingdom, where “Fear” was the fastest-selling album of 2019 in his native Ireland.

Now Kennedy is building an increasingly bigger name for himself on these shores, graduating from clubs to larger concert halls on his current tour. The first time Kennedy played Las Vegas in November 2018, it was at the 650-capacity Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. A little over a year later, he’s headlining The Pearl at the Palms, a 2,500-seater.

Hip-hop hybrid

Kennedy has distinguished himself by blending folk earthiness and unadorned emoting with the kind of digital production flourishes you might hear on a Future record.

“I think that’s something we try to balance a lot of the time,” the 28-year-old explains. “I wanted to take all those influences I’ve got, which could be as eclectic as David Gray and Drake or Bon Iver and Meek Mill. It really is like I’m drawing on both worlds, and so our challenge was to not make it be like, ‘Oh, it sounds like a different artist from track two to track three.’

“It feels fun to be doing something that’s hopefully unique instead of me kind of staying in my comfort zone of just writing acoustic singer-songwriter songs,” he adds. “It’s fun for me to mess around with the production.”

This manifests in a variety of ways, from the gospel-like fervor of “What Have I Done,” a torch song with flames fully stoked, to plaintive, delicately wrought acoustic ballad “The Corner,” where you can hear Kennedy’s fingertips sliding up and down the guitar strings before some dramatic, swelling synth lines send the song surging to its conclusion.

Thematically, Kennedy’s songs aren’t always naked confessional, but there’s a frequent undercurrent of vulnerability, an openness, in songs that often address the push-and-pull of love lost and gained.

He puts himself out there without putting himself out in the process.

“It’s something I’m just comfortable doing,” Kennedy explains. “If anything, it’s me ignoring any kind of process. A lot of people remark upon the fact that it’s quite vulnerable or it’s quite honest, and I think that I would start to hurt that if I keep thinking about it or try to do it on purpose. That’s who I am inherently, and so that’s just how it will be if I don’t think about it. And so I don’t have a problem exposing that part of myself to the world.”

A different kind of dream

Having played guitar since he was 11 years old, Kennedy started writing songs and performing them when he was 16.

He’d busk on the streets of Dublin and Boston for a time, though music wasn’t his first love.

“I was obsessed with playing soccer when I was younger,” he says. “It was my dream to go and play football professionally. But it also became quite clear at a young age that that wasn’t feasible, because I was good, but I was not that good. And so music kind of showed itself.”

Though he’s left soccer behind for a life in music, the former still informs the latter.

The playing field has changed, that’s all.

“When you were training and when you were playing a match, it was like meditation — 90 minutes, three times a week — where my whole mind would be clear and I would only think about that,” Kennedy says. “It was this really beautiful thing.

“It was something that I kind of longed for these days,” he continues, “and so I guess that’s what music became for me. One of the most important things I did when I played football was that I tried to seize that moment and cherish it as much as I could. I try to do that in music now.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
An Oscar statue is pictured at the Governors Ball Press Preview for the 92nd Academy Awards at ...
Things to do this week in Las Vegas
RJ

Looking for something to do in the Las Vegas Valley? We’ve got you covered. Check out our best bets for the weekend and week ahead.

A message appears on stage warning concertgoers of extreme weather at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Supe ...
Rainstorm creates problems for pre-Super Bowl festivities
By Kelli Kennedy The Associated Press

Torrential rains in Miami overshadowed rapper Post Malone’s pre-Super Bowl show, ultimately shutting down the red carpet and delaying his set until the early morning hours of Saturday. Nearby, the weather forced Harry Styles to cancel his show.