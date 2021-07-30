Jack Harlow, Gucci Mane, Lil Jon lead new hip-hop festival

Desert Drip debuts next month at various day parties and nightclubs.

Lil Jon performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Two weekends, one new hip-hop festival: Desert Drip is coming to Vegas.

Taking place Aug. 5-9 and returning Labor Day weekend Sept. 2-6, the event will feature Jack Harlow, Gucci Mane, Lil Jon, Juicy J, Four Color Zack, Kid Funk, DJ Snake and more.

Performances will occur at various day parties and clubs, including Drai’s Nightclub, Hakkasan, Jewel Nightclub and Ayu at Night.

Desert Drip is being put on by the creators of Exodus Las Vegas, a long-running electronic dance music fest now its 11th year that’s featured big names like Diplo, The Chainsmokers, Tïesto, David Guetta and many others.

Passes start at $69.99 for ladies and $159.99 for men and are available at desertdripfest.com.

