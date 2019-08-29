Janet Jackson’s Las Vegas residency rakes in millions

The R&B superstar’s recently completed run at the Park Theater at Park MGM did big business.

Janet Jackson performs onstage during the opening night of her Metamorphosis - The Las Vegas Residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Farrenton Grigsby/Getty Images for JJ)

Her Las Vegas run is over.

For now.

But judging by the strong box office returns garnered by Janet Jackson’s recently completed “Metamorphosis” residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM, perhaps she’ll be back.

According to Billboard magazine, the second leg of Jackson’s Vegas run, which wrapped Aug. 17, drew 51,875 fans, earning $8.9 million over the course of 12 shows.

Combined with her previous gigs, Jackson raked in a total of $13 million on 76,813 tickets sold for a per-show average of $722,000.

