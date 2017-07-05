Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ certified platinum in less than a week on Tidal

Jay-Z’s 13th and latest studio album, “4:44,” has been certified platinum by the RIAA, based purely on streaming numbers, less than six days after its June 30 release.

LOS ANGELES — Jay-Z’s 13th and latest studio album, “4:44,” has been certified platinum by the RIAA, based purely on streaming numbers, less than six days after its June 30 release. The news was announced officially on Wednesday morning by both the RIAA and Jay’s label, Roc Nation, although judging by the photo of him with RIAA CEO Cary Sherman, it may have passed the mark (or been anticipated) much earlier.

“Props to JAY, he’s done it again! Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career,” Sherman said in a statement.

According to Roc Nation’s release, all 13 of Jay’s studio albums are certified platinum, more than any other hip-hop artist — as well as four other platinum albums in collaboration with Kanye West, Linkin Park and R. Kelly.

The RIAA began incorporating streaming numbers into album certifications on Feb. 1, 2016, using a formula similar to that of Nielsen Music’s whereby 1,500 on-demand audio and/or video song streams = 10 track sales = 1 album sale (the organization began incorporating streaming numbers into single certifications in 2013). A rep for the organization told Variety it does not break down its certification numbers — at least not publicly — and at press time a rep for Tidal had not responded to Variety’s request for clarification.

“4:44” was released just after midnight on June 30, exclusively to Tidal and Sprint members — and in a move that angered many fans, people who signed up for Tidal after the album’s release initially could not access it, although that decision was reversed and it was made available to all Tidal members Monday. The album is expected to be made available physically and on other services — a source close to the situation confirmed that one will be Apple Music — July 7, after its week of exclusivity on Tidal ends.