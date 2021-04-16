70°F
Music

Jazz in the Park concerts return this spring to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2021 - 5:55 pm
 
Saxophonist Najee is one of the scheduled performers for Clark County Parks and Recreation's 31st Jazz in the Park Concert Series. (Najee)

An annual rite of spring in downtown Las Vegas will return early in May when the 31st season of Jazz in the Park kicks off.

“Jazz in the Park has always signified the beginning of spring for Clark County,” County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a news release. “Bring out a blanket, some chairs, food, and drink to enjoy some great jazz music in the Government Center’s outdoor amphitheater.”

All concerts are at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Performances will begin at 7 p.m.

The first of the free concert series is scheduled for May 8 with Grace Kelly. Kelly has won numerous American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Young Jazz Composer Awards, according to a Clark County news release, which also said she has won “Jazz Artist of the Year” three times.

Special EFX Allstars featuring Chieli Minucci are next on the schedule for May 15. Originally founded by drummer and percussionist George Jinda and guitarist Chieli Minucci in 1982, the Allstars is a Grammy-nominated contemporary jazz group with twenty-three albums.

Multi-platinum and Grammy nominated saxophonist and flutist Najee will take center state on May 22. Najee is one of the most recognizable crossover jazz and R&B performers of his generation.

Five-time Grammy Award nominee guitarist Ottmar Liebert will perform on May 29. Liebert has earned 10 platinum albums and last year released “vision 2020” album.

Closing out the concert series on June 5 will be Nick Colionne. According to the release, the guitarist/composer is the only artist in the history of smooth jazz to score five consecutive No. 1 singles on Billboard from a single album.

At this time, seating space is limited to meet Nevada COVID guidelines. Admission and parking are free. Tickets must be reserved on Eventbrite.com

Music lovers interested in attending any of the performances can get more information by calling (702) 455-8200 or by visiting the website at https://tinyurl.com/66yvmjhh.

