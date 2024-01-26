42°F
Music

Justin Timberlake announces show on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2024 - 5:10 am
 
Justin Timberlake actúa en el escenario durante la gran celebración de apertura del Fontainebleau Las Vegas, el 13 de diciembre de 2023, en Las Vegas. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images para Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Justin Timberlake is heading back to Las Vegas.

Promoter Live Nation on Friday announced that Timberlake will bring his upcoming world tour to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 10.

According to a news release, the tour, dubbed “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” will include 22 cities.

Timberlake was recently in Las Vegas in December to help open Fontainebleau on the Strip.

Live Nation says fans can expect to hear songs from Timberlake’s forthcoming new album “Everything I Thought It Was.”

Live Nation says tickets will be available starting with a fan club pre-sale beginning on Monday, Jan. 29. Existing fan club members will receive a unique code via email for access to purchase tickets.

The general on sale begins Friday, Feb 2 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

