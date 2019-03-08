Justin Timberlake leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Justin Timberlake, right, performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

credit BBC

Tom Baker in "Doctor Who." (BBC)

Booker T. Jones (The Smith Center)

Carnival mask and blower in white background

Carnival mask and blower in white background

Queen Bee Market (Ivette West Photography)

MUSIC

Justin Timberlake

The great outdoors meets the great indoors when Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” tour returns to town. “Where I’m from, we like to sit around the fire and tell our stories,” Timberlake explained midway through his 27-song, two-hour performance at T-Mobile Arena last April, taking a seat next to a campfire blazing onstage. Bring some marshmallows when he comes back to the venue at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $60 to $280; call 888-929-7849.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Carnival celebration

The Carnival party continues through the weekend at Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road. From 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, the traditional last-chance parties before the austerity of Lent will be indoor-outdoor affairs with samba dancers, Brazilian singers and stilt walkers, aerial silk performers, traditional Brazilian food (including an a la carte menu at the bar with happy hour prices) and $5.50 caipirinhas. For dinner or brunch reservations, call 702-804-1400 or visit viabrasilsteakhouse.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella https://res.cloudinary.com/stephens-media/image/upload/v1552086701/RJ/GettyImages-518728054.jpg

MOVIES

‘Doctor Who: Logopolis’

Don’t be TARDIS to this party. “Logopolis,” the 100-minute “Doctor Who” episode that marked the end of the Fourth Doctor’s (Tom Baker) tenure, is coming to movie theaters. Attendees also will be treated to an exclusive look at new interviews with Baker and Janet Fielding and Sarah Sutton, who played Doctor Who’s companions Tegan and Nyssa. See “Doctor Who: Logopolis” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Colonnade, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

ARTS & LEISURE

Booker T. Jones

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and multiple Grammy winner Booker T. Jones performs at The Smith Center on Saturday. The soul legend — who has worked with Willie Nelson, Otis Redding and Bob Dylan, to name a few — is working on his long-awaited memoir and will soon be inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame with his band the MGs. See Booker T. do his thing on the Hammond B3 at 6 and 8:30 p.m. at Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $37 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

Madelon Hynes

ARTS & LEISURE

Queen Bee Market

It’s as if your Pinterest board came to life as the Queen Bee Market returns to Las Vegas this weekend, attracting dozens of vendors to share their wares, crafts and creations. Goods for sale will include baby moccasins by Mylo Moccs, chalk signs by Chalk Couture, paper flowers from Pretty Petals by Lucy and sugar cookies by Fromscratchlv. The market will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Conference Center of Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road. Admission is $5 (free for military). For more information, visit thequeenbeemarket.com.

Janna Karel