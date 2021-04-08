Karaoke, open mic events can reopen at 50% capacity in Nevada

The Governor’s Medical Advisory Team submitted recommendations that would allow karaoke and open microphone activities to resume with specific restrictions.

Karaoke night at Dino's Lounge in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Hands, touching hands.

Reaching out, touching me, touching you.

Amateur singers, start honing those lyrics to karaoke favorite “Sweet Caroline” now that open mic events and karaoke can reopen in Nevada.

On Thursday, the Governor’s Medical Advisory Team submitted recommendations that would allow these activities to resume with specific restrictions, a news release said.

These guidelines take effect immediately.

Singers and others in attendance must be separated by at least 12 feet, according to the news release. Also, karaoke gatherings cannot exceed 50% of fire code capacity with social distancing “until the time at which authority over mitigation measures transitions to the counties and then county capacity rules shall apply,” the release said.

In addition, anyone not actively singing, eating or drinking, must keep their face coverings on at all times.

The medical advisory team also said businesses must maintain a microphone cover inventory and must make sure that microphone covers are replaced and disposed of after every use and between parties in private rooms.