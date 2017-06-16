Katy Perry makes Twitter history; first to hit 100M followers

Katy Perry performs "Chained to the Rhythm" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Singer Katy Perry, who just released her electronica-inflected album “Witness,” has become the first Twitter user to reach 100 million followers.

Perry, who joined Twitter in February 2009, reached 50 million users by mid-2012. Twitter congratulated Perry with a retrospective video of her tweets over the years:

She’s also set new records on YouTube, with the video for single “Bon Appetit” topping 16.8 million views in 24 hours after it was released last month (breaking her own record, previously set with “Roar”).

In addition to her singing career and “Witness” tour, Perry recently landed a gig as a judge on ABC’s reboot of “American Idol,” and this week helped announce the audition schedule for the show.