Kelly Clarkson announces Las Vegas residency
Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson is about to break away to Las Vegas.
Clarkson announced her “Invincible” residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood beginning in April.
Clarkson will perform 16 shows during the residency, which ends in September.
Presale tickets for Citi card members will begin 10 a.m. Monday with the general public able to purchase tickets on Nov. 8. Ticket prices start at $59.