Lady Gaga announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Lady Gaga performs during the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Las Vegas Strip resident headliner Lady Gaga is once again set for a performance in Sin City.

According to promoter Live Nation, Lady Gaga is kicking off her upcoming “the Mayhem Ball” tour with two performances on the Las Vegas Strip.

Gaga is set to perform at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, July 16 and Friday, July 18.

Live Nation said the tour comes in support of her new album, “Mayhem.”

“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” said Gaga. “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

The general on sale will begin Thursday, April 3 at 12 p.m. PT at AXS.com.