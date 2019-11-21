Lady Gaga continues to do blockbuster business in Las Vegas

Nearly a year into her “Enigma” and “Jazz Piano” residencies, the pop star is still packing the Park Theater at Park MGM.

Lady Gaga performs during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Vegas continues to go gaga for Gaga.

Nearly a year into her “Enigma” and “Jazz & Piano” residencies at the Park Theater at Park MGM, the pop star continues to do blockbuster business, according to box office figures recently released by Billboard magazine.

Over the course of 11 sold-out shows from Oct. 17 to Nov. 9, Gaga drew 60,684 fans for a combined gross of nearly $19 million.

Gaga’s stint in Las Vegas, currently scheduled to run through May for a total of 48 shows, is proving to be a smash hit.

And she’s not the only one doing serious business of late.

Hard rockers Guns N’ Roses grossed nearly $2.8 million for a pair of sold-out shows that drew 8,329 fans to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 2 and 3. Country duo Florida Georgia Line brought in $1.7 million and 17,728 fans over four shows during their residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort from Nov. 6 to 12.