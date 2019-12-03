Las Vegas’ Big Blues Bender announces 2020 lineup

Buddy Guy, the North Mississippi Allstars, Jonny Lang, Bettye LaVette and many others are set to perform during the four-day festival.

Buddy Guy performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Blues fans won’t be singing the blues today.

That’s because the lineup for next year’s Big Blues Bender has been announced.

And it’s, well, really big.

Relocating to the Westgate Las Vegas on Sept. 10 to 13 after taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel in 2019, the festival will boast a stacked bill including genre great Buddy Guy, the aptly named North Mississippi Allstars, scene staple Delbert McClinton, guitar hotshot Jonny Lang, soul powerhouse Bettye LaVette, locals Mike Zito and His Big Blues Band (who will pay tribute to Chuck Berry during one of their performances) and dozens more.

Four-day tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 12 at bigbluesbender.com.

The initial artist lineup for the 2020 Big Blues Bender: Buddy Guy, Delbert McClinton, Jonny Lang, Tab Benoit, North Mississippi Allstars, Victor Wainwright & The Train, One for the Kings, Bettye LaVette, Mike Zito and His Big Blues Band, Colin James, Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Albert Castiglia Band, Southern Avenue, Bender Brass Band, Mike Zito and Friends: A Tribute to Chuck Berry, Chris Cain, JP Soars and The Red Hots, Carolyn Wonderland, Sugaray Rayford, Blues Beatles, JP Soars’ Gypsy Blue Revue featuring Anne Harris & Jason Ricci, Johnny Sansone, Monster Mike Welch, Jason Ricci, Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Kevin Burt, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, Anne Harris, Lindsay Beaver, Catfish John “Grateful Blues” featuring Albert Castiglia, Sunday Gospel featuring Sugaray Rayford & Friends and Cary Morin. Additional artists will be announced in the coming months.