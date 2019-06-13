102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Music

Las Vegas concerts highlight RB’s evolution

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2019 - 10:48 am
 

Three acts and as many eras mined: A funk wormhole is about to open in Las Vegas.

With a trio of shows spread over four nights, R&B’s past, present and future will be on display for a sort of living, breathing CliffsNotes on the genre’s evolution over the past four decades.

Now it’s time to get down with the get-down.

From the ’80s with love of keytar

“Y’all keep this funky (expletive) going, man, ’cause at the end of the day, when we die, we all gonna stank. Funk forever.”

Thus spoke DJ Quik.

And with that, cue the kick drum, thumping like a frightened child’s heart.

Then come splashes of synth, a flatulating bass line and some get-up-on-your-feet guitar lines demanding that legs be stretched.

Like a buoy in choppy waters, your head is bobbing right about now.

The song is “Count Me Out” from Montreal electro-funk fetishists Chromeo.

The tune is written from the perspective of a man who suspects that his woman is cheating — “I thought it was me and you, not the two of us and some dude” — but while said lady may stray, we know that Chromeo’s heart remains true … to the libidinous, drum-pad-detonating R&B of the early ’80s.

To be sure, Chromeo does its own thing with the sound, referencing the past as means of moving derrieres in the present.

But for anyone who ordered cassettes of Prince’s “Purple Rain” or Billy Ocean’s “Suddenly” from Columbia House back when “Punky Brewster” was in prime time, Chromeo’s catalog will probably register as some welcome retro revisionism.

These two have been vocal advocates of revisiting that era as a means of helping it earn the critical respect they feel it was denied, with the likes of Rick James and Hall & Oates not getting the acclaim they deserved.

Chromeo has done just that over five well-received albums, the most recent being last year’s “Head Over Heels,” from which “Count Me Out” is culled.

New jack swing for the fences

The fact that fresh-faced ’80s R&B vocal group New Edition also has a song called “Count Me Out” fits this story as snuggly as a pair of the circulation-imperiling, bright red leather pants popular back in the day.

Of course, New Edition launched the careers of Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe — in addition to Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant — all of the former reuniting in supergroup RBRM, now out on the road.

How’d they get here?

After New Edition, Brown embarked on a solo career, notching the top-selling album of 1989 with his second record, “Don’t Be Cruel,” whose smash second single, “My Prerogative,” was the male corollary of Janet Jackson’s self-assertive sensation “Control.”

“Control,” Jackson’s breakout third record released in 1986, is doubly key here: That album marked the birth of new jack swing, a fusion of hip-hop toughness and R&B smoothness that registered like tectonic plates colliding, forever impacting both genres.

The snarlingly suave Brown built upon that sound on “Prerogative,” while his former/current bandmates took it further still in their next project, Bell Biv Devoe, whose quadruple-platinum 1990 debut, “Poison,” remains a high-water mark of the sound.

Recruiting members of Public Enemy’s production team, the Bomb Squad, BBV heightened and hardened new jack swing’s hip-hop edge until it swung like a prizefighter’s fist.

Their sound was still slick and modern, but also street-wise, rugged and unapologetically in your face.

With RBRM, Brown and Bell Biv Devoe revisit their respective catalogs in addition to New Edition material.

All of their songbooks were a mix of the old and the new, a common thread here.

So who’s the big-grinned face of this synthesis currently?

A new ‘King’ is crowned

Blunt in place of DeLorean, Snoop Dogg takes us back to the future.

Or 1989, to be exact.

That’s the year the reefer-enhanced rapper revisits on “Anywhere,” a cut from Anderson .Paak’s third studio album, “Ventura,” which he guests on.

“Pull up in my MC bangin’ new jack swing,” Snoop rhymes on his song-opening verse, later shouting out Warren G and Nate Dogg.

The sound in question would preface G-funk, a blend of West Coast gangsta rap and the psychedelic soul of ’70s greats Parliament Funkadelic, brought to life on Dr. Dre’s 1992 game changer, “The Chronic.”

That album launched Snoop to eventual household-name status and featured appearances by Warren G and Nate Dogg, who would become stars in their own right.

That Paak would trace this lineage in song is fitting, as he’s a descendent of both.

The 33-year-old’s repertoire is vintage-sounding and forward-looking at once — that Paak was mentored by Dr. Dre, who executive produced his two most recent albums, is no coincidence.

Equally at home collaborating with a soul great such as Smokey Robinson, R&B veterans such as Lalah Hathaway and Brandy or a who’s who of some of the best rappers in the game (J. Cole, Q-Tip, Andre 3000, Kendrick Lamar), Paak is a true assimilationist skilled at not coming off like one. His catalog is as organic-sounding as it as all over the place, whether Paak is in Marvin Gaye mode on the mic, leaving a trail of breadcrumbs to his bedroom, or tying his tongue into rhetorical knots with rhymes as nimble as a ballerina’s footwork.

“There’s nothing new or sharp about the cutting edge,” Paak asserts on “King James,” a horn-enhanced call to arms from his latest album, “Ventura.”

“If they build a wall, let’s jump the fence,” he continues, having already landed on the other side.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Making Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas
James Trees, chef/owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, slices house-made blueberry bread pudding, coats it in egg yolks and mascarpone, fries it and tops it with spiced walnuts, Lyle’s Golden Syrup and creme fraiche. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST