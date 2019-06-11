Las Vegas headliner Steve Lawrence says he has Alzheimer’s
The 83-year-old performer confirmed the diagnosis, saying that he felt he needed to speak out in light of recent rumors and media inquiries.
LOS ANGELES — Singer Steve Lawrence says he has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.
In a letter sent by his spokesman Howard Bragman on Tuesday, Lawrence confirmed the diagnosis, saying that he felt he needed to speak out in light of recent rumors and media inquiries. People magazine first reported the news.
The longtime Las Vegas Strip headliner writes that he’s living his life, going out in public and trying to spend time with family while he can.
The 83-year-old performer is known for solo hits, including the ballad “Go Away Little Girl,” and as one half of the 1960s pop duo Steve and Eydie alongside his wife, Eydie Gorme, who died in 2013.