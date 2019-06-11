Las Vegas headliner Steve Lawrence says he has Alzheimer’s

The 83-year-old performer confirmed the diagnosis, saying that he felt he needed to speak out in light of recent rumors and media inquiries.

This photo provided by the Las Vegas News Bureau shows Steve Lawrence, left, Edyie Gorme, center, and Jerry Lewis during the MDA Telethon at the Sahara Hotel, Sept. 6, 1993. (AP Photo/Las Vegas News Bureau)

FILE - In this May 30,1998 file photo, singer Steve Lawrence and his Eydie Gorme arrive at the black-tie gala called "Thanks Frank" honoring Frank Sinatra in Las Vegas. Lawrence has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease. In a letter sent by his spokesman Howard Bragman on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Lawrence confirmed the diagnosis. The 83-year-old performer is known for solo hits including the ballad “Go Away Little Girl” and as one half of the 1960s pop duo Steve and Eydie alongside his wife, Eydie Gorme who died in 2013. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

FILE - This Dec. 29, 1957 file photo, shows Eydie Gorme and Steve Lawrence, both 22, on their wedding day in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/File)

LOS ANGELES — Singer Steve Lawrence says he has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

In a letter sent by his spokesman Howard Bragman on Tuesday, Lawrence confirmed the diagnosis, saying that he felt he needed to speak out in light of recent rumors and media inquiries. People magazine first reported the news.

The longtime Las Vegas Strip headliner writes that he’s living his life, going out in public and trying to spend time with family while he can.

The 83-year-old performer is known for solo hits, including the ballad “Go Away Little Girl,” and as one half of the 1960s pop duo Steve and Eydie alongside his wife, Eydie Gorme, who died in 2013.