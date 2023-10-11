84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Music

Las Vegas honoring Usher ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 3:24 pm
 
Usher attends the Chairman's Party following the NFL Honors event on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, a ...
Usher attends the Chairman's Party following the NFL Honors event on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Usher will be honored by the Las Vegas City Council next week ahead of his performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV, will be honored by Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Las Vegas City Hall, the city said in a news release.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner is being recognized for his community efforts, his 2022-2023 residency My Way and his upcoming Super Bowl performance, the city said.

The honor will be livestreamed at kclv.tv/live.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
AR-15-wielding man shot dead by police had 3 times legal alcohol limit in system
AR-15-wielding man shot dead by police had 3 times legal alcohol limit in system
2
Trump files to run in Nevada’s GOP-run caucus
Trump files to run in Nevada’s GOP-run caucus
3
State Democratic party chairwoman files complaint against GOP candidate
State Democratic party chairwoman files complaint against GOP candidate
4
PKWY Tavern applying for live music permit after noise complaint in Henderson
PKWY Tavern applying for live music permit after noise complaint in Henderson
5
Teachers union files lawsuit seeking to overturn strike law
Teachers union files lawsuit seeking to overturn strike law
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Golden Knights’ opener, pop rocker Pink and the Pride Las Vegas parade and festival lead the lineup for the week of Oct. 6-12.

More stories
Las Vegas mayor joins Agassi, other stars on Sphere red carpet — PHOTOS
Las Vegas mayor joins Agassi, other stars on Sphere red carpet — PHOTOS
Grammy winner jams with Las Vegas street performer
Grammy winner jams with Las Vegas street performer
Plaza CEO says U2 selected ‘the coolest part of Las Vegas’
Plaza CEO says U2 selected ‘the coolest part of Las Vegas’
‘The Snake’ to get his ring, Lil Wayne to take the stage in Raiders’ opener
‘The Snake’ to get his ring, Lil Wayne to take the stage in Raiders’ opener
George Strait, Chris Stapleton rolling into Allegiant Stadium
George Strait, Chris Stapleton rolling into Allegiant Stadium
Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS
Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS