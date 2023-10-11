Las Vegas honoring Usher ahead of Super Bowl halftime show
Usher is being recognized for his upcoming Super Bowl performance and community efforts.
Usher will be honored by the Las Vegas City Council next week ahead of his performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.
Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV, will be honored by Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Las Vegas City Hall, the city said in a news release.
The eight-time Grammy Award winner is being recognized for his community efforts, his 2022-2023 residency My Way and his upcoming Super Bowl performance, the city said.
The honor will be livestreamed at kclv.tv/live.
