Las Vegas mayor joins Agassi, other stars on Sphere red carpet — PHOTOS

Carolyn Goodman joined tennis champion Andre Agassi and other celebrities on the red carpet for the Sphere’s opening night Friday.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks about the Sphere’s opening night while outside of the Sphere on its opening night on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former tennis stars Steffi Graf, left, and Andre Agassi pose during the opening night of the Sphere, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Aaron Paul and Brian Cranston pose for photographs outside of the Sphere during its opening night on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oscar De La Hoya poses for photographs outside of the Sphere during its opening night on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Actor Elizabeth Banks arrives on the red carpet during the opening night of the Sphere, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Actor Skylar Astin poses for photographs outside of the Sphere during its opening night on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jon Hamm, left, and his wife Anna Osceola arrive during the opening night of the Sphere, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Actor Luke Wilson poses for photographs outside of the Sphere during its opening night on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Actor Adam Scott poses for photographs outside of the Sphere during its opening night on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Josh Duhamel poses on the carpet during the opening night of the Sphere, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former tennis star Maria Sharapova arrives during the opening night of the Sphere, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dakota Fanning poses on the carpet during the opening night of the Sphere, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Darren Aronofsky arrives on the carpet during the opening night of the Sphere, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Diplo poses on the carpet during the opening night of the Sphere, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Connie Britton arrives on the carpet during the opening night of the Sphere, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Actor Chris Kattan, left, poses with his fiancé, Maria Libri, outside of the Sphere during its opening night on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Actress Jane Seymour poses outside of the Sphere during its opening night on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James Dolan, the executive chairman of MSG Network, left, poses for a photograph with his wife, Kristin Dolan, outside of the Sphere during its opening night on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mario Lopez, right, poses with his wife, Courtney Mazza, outside of the Sphere during its opening night on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas’ newest arena, known for its eye-catching exosphere, debuted U2’s “U2:UV Achtung Baby” concert series Friday. Coming Oct. 6 is the “Postcard from Earth” film series by Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky.

The Sphere is Sphere Entertainment Co.’s $2.3 billion, 17,500-seat live entertainment venue being built just east of The Venetian Expo. It’s the largest sphere-shaped building in the world, standing 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide at its widest point.

The project was developed by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Chairman and CEO James Dolan.