Las Vegas mayor joins Agassi, other stars on Sphere red carpet — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined tennis champion Andre Agassi (a Las Vegas native) and other stars from the entertainment and sports industries on the red carpet for the Sphere’s opening night Friday.
Las Vegas’ newest arena, known for its eye-catching exosphere, debuted U2’s “U2:UV Achtung Baby” concert series Friday. Coming Oct. 6 is the “Postcard from Earth” film series by Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky.
The Sphere is Sphere Entertainment Co.’s $2.3 billion, 17,500-seat live entertainment venue being built just east of The Venetian Expo. It’s the largest sphere-shaped building in the world, standing 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide at its widest point.
The project was developed by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Chairman and CEO James Dolan.