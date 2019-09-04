Las Vegas music and esports festival canceled

Organizers have pulled the plug on Metarama, an ambitious music-meets-gaming festival that had been scheduled to debut at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 19 and 20.

(Getty Images)

It’s over before it began.

“Despite incredible support and feedback surrounding this first-of-its-kind festival concept and extensive preparation to deliver an unbelievable fan experience, we regret to announce that Metarama Gaming + Music Festival has been cancelled,” a message on the festival’s website reads.

The fest’s inaugural lineup was scheduled to include music acts such as DJ-producer Marshmello, rappers Logic, Snoop Dogg and Lil Yachty, alt-rockers Grouplove and others alongside popular streamers and esports pros such as Ninja, Jacksepticeye, Sodapoppin, Pokimane, KittyPlays and more.

Full refunds are available at support.frontgatetickets.com or by calling 888-512-7469.