Las Vegas police investigating threats to Illenium, Excision concerts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2021 - 3:49 pm
 
EDM star Illenium. (Joseph William Janet)
Las Vegas police are “aware” of social media threats made toward Illenium and Excision concerts planned for Saturday at Allegiant Stadium and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Metro is currently conducting an investigation, Hadfield said.

Screenshots on social media showed alleged threats to the concert. Electronic dance music artist Illenium, who will perform at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, responded with a tweet saying he was aware of the situation as well.

“Yes, my team and I are aware of the situation and are working with authorities and the stadium on it,” he said. “My #1 priority at any of my shows is for fans to feel safe. We take all threats seriously and anyone making them will be reported to police and not allowed into the venue.”

Excision, who will perform at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday and Saturday, also released a statement on Twitter.

“Our team is also aware of the situation and have sent the info to the relevant authorities/security,” the DJ and producer said. “Safety is always our first priority and we will make sure this is taken seriously by all involved! Thanks for the heads up!”

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

