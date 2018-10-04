Las Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons to release new album

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs during the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The year’s top-streaming rock band is about to deliver a whole batch of fresh tunes to add to its tally.

A mere 16 months after dropping their blockbuster third album, “Evolve,” Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons have readied a new record, “Origins.” https://youtu.be/86LeIsIXNV4

Described as a sister album to its predecessor, “Origins” will hit shelves — and Spotify playlists — Nov. 9.

A pair of songs from the record have already been released: “Natural,” the band’s current No. 1 single, which has spent five weeks atop alternative radio breaking the all-time spin record for the format and is in the top 10 at Top 40 radio; and “Zero,” from the soundtrack to upcoming animated film “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” https://youtu.be/hqAauanvEew

The release of “Origins” culminates a blockbuster year for the band, which has tallied a mammoth 8 billion streams and is currently the ninth-most-listened-to act in the world on Spotify with more than 40 million monthly listeners.