Las Vegas rockers The Killers announce new album

The album follows up 2017’s “Wonderful Wonderful,” which was the band’s first record to top the Billboard 200.

Brandon Flowers, left, and Ted Sablay of The Killers perform at The Neon MuseumÕs annual Boneyard Ball at Encore in Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The fundraiser was the opening party for Tim BurtonÕs long-anticipated exhibit, ÒLost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum which opens Tuesday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Killers perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” April 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Robert Loud)

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the grand opening of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, April 6, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Killers are back with a bang.

The Las Vegas rockers have announced a new record, “Imploding the Mirage,” due out in the spring.

The band took to Twitter and Instagram to break the news, while also providing a handful of mostly European tour dates for May and June.

Introducing IMPLODING THE MIRAGE. Preorder the album to get access to pre-sale tickets for our UK & Ireland Tour at the link below. Future musical teasing imminent.https://t.co/xZnGcnlw1g pic.twitter.com/1wWua3XC7h — The Killers (@thekillers) November 15, 2019

While details of the band’s forthcoming sixth album are scarce, the record was at least partially made in Utah, according to singer Brandon Flowers’ recent interview with British music publication NME.

Tentative song titles, as evidenced by an Instagram post listing the tunes they were working on, include “Blowback,” “Party People,” “Spirit of Mystery” and “When Dreams Run Dry.”

The album follows up 2017’s “Wonderful Wonderful,” the band’s first record to top the Billboard 200.

The Killers are arguably even bigger in the U.K. than they are stateside. “Wonderful Wonderful” made them the first international act to hit No. 1 in the U.K. with its first five albums.

They’ll look to make it six soon enough.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.