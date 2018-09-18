Las Vegas shooting survivors create music festival

Joe Nichols performs during the Academy of Country Music Honors show on Monday, Sept. 19, 2011, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A local country music festival created by survivors of the Oct. 1 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip will debut next month.

Country58, named in honor of the number of lives lost in the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy, will take place Oct. 27 at the Henderson Pavilion.

The lineup features a mix of national acts such as Joe Nichols, Chase Bryant and Thompson Square and Vegas-based bands Elvis Monroe, The Rhyolite Sound and others.

In addition to live music, the family-friendly event will feature food, craft vendors, drawings, entertainment and the opportunity to meet first responders. Representatives from the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will be on hand to provide support as well as an introduction to the therapy dog programs available in the Las Vegas area.

For each ticket sold, 25 percent of the proceeds will benefit the National Compassion Fund. Vendors will also donate 10 percent of their total net sales to the cause, and 100 percent of the money earned from the drawings will go to the Children of the 58 Foundation.

Tickets start at $35 and are available at country58.com. Admission is free for children younger than 12.