Las Vegas shows its strength in shooting benefit concert

Huddled in a semi-circle at the lip of the stage, Boyz II Men wrangled in song with the feelings that so many of the crowd members before them have been struggling to process.

Imagine Dragons on the red carpet for the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert (Darryl Nelson/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Their voices rose like the lumps in so many throats.

“It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday,” they sang at the Vegas Strong Concert Benefit at T-Mobile Arena on Friday as emotions swelled in unison with the impassioned crescendo of the song’s chorus.

It was a stirring moment in an evening full of them.

“The past two months have been very hard for this community, but it proves we are a community,” comedian Carrot Top said at the onset of the show, whose proceeds went to benefit the Las Vegas Victims Fund.

Then he introduced the evening’s surprise guest star: Matt Lauer.

Am impish grin spread across Carrot Top’s face as the audience groaned at his punchline.

And that’s how the night went: moments of poignancy intermingled with a welcome levity and shocks of rock and roll energy.

“Let’s raise some spirits,” Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris said as the group launched into a performance-opening “End of the Road.”

After a playful set of still more Matt Lauer jokes and Donald Trump jabs by Jay Leno, Imagine Dragons followed said directive with their trademark percussive thunder.

“Tonight we are one. We are Las Vegas,” frontman Dan Reynolds said by way of introducing “Time to Begin,” a song about his hometown.

“I’m never changing who I am,” he sang, urging the crowd to do the same, that line taking on a new meaning on this night: It was about not being cowed by tragedy, not losing hope, a recurring theme on this evening.

“The love and support of our community shines brighter than ever,” Bryce Harper, the Washington Nationals baseball player and Las Vegas native, said during an appearance early in the show. “Our community is tightknit. Our bond is unbreakable.”

This was underscored later when Reynolds, , head bowed, chest heaving, led the audience in a moment of silence for the 58 people who were killed in the Oct. 1 massacre.

“We honor them as family,” he said, his voice trembling with emotion.

And then the show went on.

This, more than anything else, is what Las Vegas, what this night, was all about.

“Las Vegas will never stop doing what it does best,” Harper announced earlier. “Entertaining the world.”

