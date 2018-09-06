Las Vegas’ Zia Records moving to larger location this fall

After 13 years at its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location, Zia Records is moving to a larger spot this fall.

“Vegas wanted more and we’re giving it to them,” Zia Records general manager Jarrett Hankinson said in a press release.

The new location, at 1216 S. Rainbow Blvd., will give the store an additional 2,000 square feet.

In preparation for the big move, Zia will be offering sales, contests and giveaways. Additional information can be found on their website ZiaLovesLasVegas.com

