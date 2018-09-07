Leon Bridges, Def Leppard, Journey play Las Vegas Saturday

When this 29-year-old soul throwback unleashes his falsetto, hearts melt like Hershey’s bars in Hades.

When this 29-year-old soul throwback unleashes his falsetto, hearts melt like Hershey’s bars in Hades. Get gooey at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $35; call 702-944-3200.

Def Leppard and Journey

Pour some sugar on that the wheel in the sky that keeps on turning — or you know, just rock out for an evening when these two jukebox heroes unite at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $49.50 to $179.50; call 702-692-1600.

Helloween

These German power metallers have been pairing soaring, upper-register vocals and high-velocity guitar interplay for more than three decades now, their seminal concept albums “Keeper of the Seven Keys: Part I” and “Part II” setting the bar for epic ’80s metal. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $25; call 702-632-7600.

King Tuff

Connecting the dots between T. Rex and Ty Segall, King Tuff’s radiant psychedelia swells to grand proportions on his latest record, “The Other,” which includes Segall on drums. Prepare for “Neverending Sunshine,” musically speaking, at 9 p.m. Wednesday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Lauryn Hill

“Everything Is Everything” when Ms. Lauryn Hill celebrates the 20th anniversary of her iconic soul/hip-hop gene splice, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” at 7 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $45; call 702-693-5000.