Life is Beautiful 2019: 7 coolest things we saw

Attendees pass by an art installation by Hot Tea during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ice cream taco from Happy Ending Chocolate at Life is Beautiful. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees relax in the immersive Forest Bath experience during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of House of Yes, a creative collective and nightclub based in Brooklyn, help lead the pride parade during day 2 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kevin Tagupa, left, of Anaheim, Calif., and Mindee Rupp, of Henderson, pose by Eric Vozzola's mural "An Allegory of Natural Beauty" during day 2 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In its seventh year, Life is Beautiful’s lineup abounded with art, experiences and performances, both traditional and new.

Here were the seven coolest things we saw at the 2019 festival.

Hottea’s kinetic sculpture

Eric Rieger, better known as Hottea, created a kinetic yarn installation that spanned a parking lot. At night, the sculpture was illuminated, creating a technicolor spectrum above the heads of revelers.

Pride Parade

For the first time ever, Life is Beautiful was home to a pride parade. Brooklyn-based nightclub House of Yes hosted the parade, starting at the House of Yes dance party activation and parading with flags, banners and balloons down Seventh Street to the Maggie Rogers performance at the Downtown stage.

Forest Bath

In the middle of the urban Life is Beautiful footprint, a forest emerged. Forest Bath was an immersive experience that allowed festivalgoers to slow down and connect with nature by way of personal headphones and dreamy forest video projection.

Ice cream tacos

Las Vegas chocolatier Happy Ending Chocolate created colorful ice cream tacos for Mothership Coffee at Ferguson’s Downtown. The treats came in flavors such as rainbow unicorn and cookies and cream. And they photographed as well as they tasted.

‘An Allegory of Natural Beauty’

Las Vegas artist Eric Vozzola created a new mural this year, and it clearly resonated with audiences. The piece inspired several attendees to scale the 6-foot-cinder block wall in the mural’s foreground in pursuit of a selfie.

Market in the Alley

Market in the Alley at Fergusons Downtown was open for guests to browse and shop for souvenirs. Some vendors even provided hair-braiding, festival-ready clothing and handmade jewelry for those who were looking to elevate their look.

Comedy, ideas

Lines extended down Fremont Street for those waiting to see speakers and comedians inside Venue Vegas. Personalities such as Jonathan Van Ness from “Queer Eye,” co-hosts from “Pod Save America” and actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt took the stage throughout the weekend. Even the nightly Emo Nights of pre-recorded early 2000s music inspired passionate singalongs.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.