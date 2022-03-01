Life is Beautiful early bird passes going on sale

Since debuting in 2013, Life is Beautiful has steadily grown into a massive draw, now attracting a 170,000 fans a year.

In this Sept. 17, 2021, file photo, Brittany Howard performs in the Downtown Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In this Sept. 17, 2021, file photo, fans cheer for Tame Impala performing on the Downtown Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful in Downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Last year, it sold out in record time. How quickly will tickets be snatched up for Life is Beautiful 2022, which returns to downtown on Sept. 16-18?

Well, if you’re planning to go, you probably don’t want to find out after the fact.

Be prepared, then, on Thursday at 10 a.m., when early bird passes go on sale for a limited time.

General admission passes are $345; VIP passes are $755; VIP-plus passes are $1,495 and all-in tickets are $2,995.

They can be purchased at lifeisbeatiful.com, with layaway options available.

Since debuting in 2013, Life is Beautiful has steadily grown into a massive draw, now attracting a 170,000 fans a year and pumping an estimated $350 million or more into the local economy during that time.

In 2o21, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala and Green Day headlined Life is Beautiful’s return after it took 2020 off due to the pandemic, the festival selling out in hours.

More info regarding general ticket on-sale dates as well as the lineup, which has yet to be announced, will be released in the coming weeks.

