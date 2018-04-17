Life is Beautiful early bird tickets to go on sale

You won’t know exactly who you’ll be paying to see, but you can pay to see them, nonetheless.
Early bird tickets for this year’s Life is Beautiful go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, though the lineup has yet to be announced for the Sept. 21-23 festival downtown.
Three-day general admission tickets are $265 and three-day VIP passes are $615 at lifeisbeautiful.com/tickets.
These are the lowest prices that the tickets will be available for, and last year they sold out within hours.
More than 175,000 people attended Life is Beautiful 2017, which was headlined by Chance the Rapper, Muse and Gorillaz.
Expect this year’s roster of acts to be announced soon.
