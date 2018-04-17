Music

Life is Beautiful early bird tickets to go on sale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2018 - 12:08 pm
 

You won’t know exactly who you’ll be paying to see, but you can pay to see them, nonetheless.

Early bird tickets for this year’s Life is Beautiful go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, though the lineup has yet to be announced for the Sept. 21-23 festival downtown.

Three-day general admission tickets are $265 and three-day VIP passes are $615 at lifeisbeautiful.com/tickets.

These are the lowest prices that the tickets will be available for, and last year they sold out within hours.

More than 175,000 people attended Life is Beautiful 2017, which was headlined by Chance the Rapper, Muse and Gorillaz.

Expect this year’s roster of acts to be announced soon.

Related

Life is Beautiful organizer optimistic after fest wins Festival of the Year

Life is Beautiful 2017: By the numbers

Relive the 30 best moments from last week’s Life is Beautiful — PHOTOS

ad-high_impact_4
More in Music
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Music Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like