Life is Beautiful festival announces 2018 lineup

Life is Beautiful will take a melancholy turn in 2018.

Brooding alt-R&B star The Weeknd returns to the three-day music and arts festival this year, this time as a headliner.

Having performed at the event in 2014, The Weeknd is back, touring in support of his new EP “My Dear Melancholy.”

Other top-billed acts include alt-rockers Arcade Fire, the theatrical Florence + the Machine, rapper Travis Scott, DJ Snake, indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie, electro favorites Justice and plenty more.

Tickets for Life is Beautiful, which takes place Sept. 21 to 23 downtown, go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at lifeisbeautiful.com. Three-day passes start at $295.

THE LINEUP IS OUT! #LifeisBeautiful returns to Downtown Las Vegas September 21 – 23. Tickets on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. (PT)! >> Learn More at https://t.co/a3GCJz1yGu << pic.twitter.com/pgVvkGr7kv — Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) April 24, 2018



The full lineup:

The Weeknd

Florence + the Machine

Arcade Fire

Travis Scott

DJ Snake

Odesza

N.E.R.D.

Death Cab For Cutie

Justice

Bastille

Tyler, The Creator

Galantis

Miguel

Chvrches

RL Grime

Foster the People

St. Vincent

French Montana

Santigold

ASAP Ferg

Sylvan Esso

Cold War Kids

Daniel Caesar

Alison Wonderland

The Neighbourhood

Goldlink

Jungle

T-Pain

Blood Orange

Cashmere Cat

First Aid Kit

Wolfmother

What So Not

Blackbear

Gramatik

Flight Facilities

Sabrina Claudio

Sofi Tukker

Lizzo

Lauv

3lau

Bazzi

Lane 8

The Drums

DVBBS

The Presets

Robert DeLong

Tribal Seeds

AJR

Party Favor

Denzel Curry

Sir Sly

Ravyn Lenae

Sam Feldt

Superorganism

Welshly Arms

Elohim

Two Feet

Elderbrook

Hinds

Fletcher

Mt. Joy

Yungblud

Amy Shark

Mikky Ekko

Wallows

Chet Porter

Knox Fortune

Lovelytheband

Graves

Harry Hudson

Brasstracks

Morgan Saint

Neil Frances

Young Bombs

The Dirty Hooks

Mike Xavier

O Wildly