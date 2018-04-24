Life is Beautiful festival announces 2018 lineup

Life is Beautiful will take a melancholy turn in 2018.
Brooding alt-R&B star The Weeknd returns to the three-day music and arts festival this year, this time as a headliner.
Having performed at the event in 2014, The Weeknd is back, touring in support of his new EP “My Dear Melancholy.”
Other top-billed acts include alt-rockers Arcade Fire, the theatrical Florence + the Machine, rapper Travis Scott, DJ Snake, indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie, electro favorites Justice and plenty more.
Tickets for Life is Beautiful, which takes place Sept. 21 to 23 downtown, go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at lifeisbeautiful.com. Three-day passes start at $295.
THE LINEUP IS OUT! #LifeisBeautiful returns to Downtown Las Vegas September 21 – 23. Tickets on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. (PT)! >> Learn More at https://t.co/a3GCJz1yGu << pic.twitter.com/pgVvkGr7kv
— Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) April 24, 2018
The full lineup:
The Weeknd
Florence + the Machine
Arcade Fire
Travis Scott
DJ Snake
Odesza
N.E.R.D.
Death Cab For Cutie
Justice
Bastille
Tyler, The Creator
Galantis
Miguel
Chvrches
RL Grime
Foster the People
St. Vincent
French Montana
Santigold
ASAP Ferg
Sylvan Esso
Cold War Kids
Daniel Caesar
Alison Wonderland
The Neighbourhood
Goldlink
Jungle
T-Pain
Blood Orange
Cashmere Cat
First Aid Kit
Wolfmother
What So Not
Blackbear
Gramatik
Flight Facilities
Sabrina Claudio
Sofi Tukker
Lizzo
Lauv
3lau
Bazzi
Lane 8
The Drums
DVBBS
The Presets
Robert DeLong
AJR
Party Favor
Denzel Curry
Sir Sly
Ravyn Lenae
Sam Feldt
Superorganism
Welshly Arms
Elohim
Two Feet
Elderbrook
Hinds
Fletcher
Mt. Joy
Yungblud
Amy Shark
Mikky Ekko
Wallows
Chet Porter
Knox Fortune
Lovelytheband
Graves
Harry Hudson
Brasstracks
Morgan Saint
Neil Frances
Young Bombs
The Dirty Hooks
Mike Xavier
O Wildly