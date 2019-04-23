Life is Beautiful festival announces 2019 lineup

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A festival-goer poses at a Life is Beautiful sign on Day 2 of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fans react as Chance the Rapper performs on the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Chance the Rapper performs on the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Beer bongs and Bentleys are coming to Life is Beautiful.

Rapper Post Malone, whose latest album is titled after said smoking devices and luxury cars, will be among the headliners of the three-day music fest, joining rockers the Black Keys and fellow hip-hopper Chance the Rapper, who also headlined LIB in 2017.

Returning to multiple stages downtown Sept. 20 to 22, Life is Beautiful will feature several festival returnees, among them, alt-rockers Portugal. The Man, Phantogram and Vampire Weekend, R&B changeling Janelle Monae and South African electro oddballs Die Antwoord.

The LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL 2019 lineup is here 💚⚡️ Sept 20 – 22, Downtown Las Vegas. Tickets on sale Thursday, 4/25 at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/o9E5sBhBZb — LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL (@lifeisbeautiful) April 23, 2019

They’ll join a packed roster of acts, including of-the-moment popster Billie Eilish, rapper Lil Wayne, Iceland’s Of Monsters and Men, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, EDM acts such as Louis the Child, Nervo and Zedd, indie folksters Lord Huron, and yes, soft rock mainstays Toto.

Check out the full lineup at lifeisbeautiful.com.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.