Life is Beautiful festival announces its return to Las Vegas

It was supposed to start today.

But while throngs of revellers won’t be flocking downtown for the Life is Beautiful music, arts and culinary festival initially scheduled for this weekend, at least they can start planning for next year’s event, as the fest has announced its return on Sept. 17-19 2o21.

Taking over 18-city blocks downtown and drawing over 175,000 fans over three days, Life is Beautiful will celebrate its ninth edition in 2021.

This year’s planned event was canceled in April due to coronavirus concerns.

“We had our lineup built — we normally announce the lineup the third week of April,” Life is Beautiful owner Justin Weniger told the Review-Journal in May. “We’re excited about it. We have a system in place. We’re ready to launch the thing — and then COVID hits.”

Headlined by Post Malone, The Black Keys and Chance the Rapper in 2019, Life is Beautiful has blossomed into one of Vegas’ biggest annual music events.

Fans can RSVP for Life is Beautiful 2021 at lifeisbeautiful.com.

