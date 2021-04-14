67°F
Music

Life is Beautiful festival releases daily lineups

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2021 - 11:06 am
 
Billie Eilish arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Life is Beautiful has released its daily lineups, with Tame Impala, Green Day and Billie Eilish headlining Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Megan Thee Stallion has also been added to the 2021 festival.

The three day event is scheduled for Sept. 17-19 in downtown Las Vegas.

The daily lineups were released Wednesday. Those wishing to purchase single-day tickets must register at https://lifeisbeautiful.lyte.com/122340/. Registration closes at 6 p.m. Friday.

The festival encompasses 18 city blocks, extending from 7th to 11th Street and from Mesquite to Carson Avenue, according to the festival’s website. The festival entrances are located at Fremont & 7th street and Fremont & 11th Street.

Other entertainers include A$AP Rocky, Haim, St. Vincent and Ludacris.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

