55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Music

Life is Beautiful headliners announced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2023 - 10:00 am
 
Updated March 28, 2023 - 10:53 am
Fans react as Jack Harlow performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2 ...
Fans react as Jack Harlow performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans watch as Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 ...
Fans watch as Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Life is Beautiful is turning 10, and the festival will celebrate with a band that helped start it all.

Vegas’ own The Killers, who played the festival’s closing night in 2013, return as a headliner, along with hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar and electronic music duo Odesza, both of whom have previously performed at the fest as well.

Life is Beautiful is turning 10, and the festival will celebrate with a band that helped start ...
Life is Beautiful is turning 10, and the festival will celebrate with a band that helped start it all. (Provided)

They’ll be joined downtown Sept. 22-24 by over 70 acts, including R&B singer Khalid, Brit pop rockers The 1975, indie favorites the Yeah, Yeah Yeahs, DJ-producer Flume, rapper Nelly, and the Grammy-winning Kim Petras.

The event also will feature performances and appearances from Vegas headliners such as Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez, Magic Mike Live, Piff the Magic Dragon and Tape Face, as well as the return of art collective Meow Wolf and collaborative live music experiences by JammJam ft. and Cory Wong & Friends.

Three-day tickets start at $380 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at lifeisbeautiful.com.

The full line-up:

● The Killers

● Kendrick Lamar

● Odesza

● KHALID

● The 1975

● FLUME

● Yeah Yeah Yeahs

● Nelly

● Omar Apollo

● Kim Petras

● John Summit

● FERG

● Madeon

● Dayglow

● Cigarettes After Sex

● BLXST

● Bebe Rexha

● Purple Disco Machine

● Rina Sawayama

● Ben Böhmer

● Yung Gravy

● The Wombats

● The Rose

● Inhaler

● Claptone

● Goth Babe

● Amber Mark

● Renée Rapp

● Cloonee

● Cory Wong

● Baby Tate

● Snakehips

● RAYE

● BLOND:ISH

● Jessie Murph

● Franc Moody

● Babytron

● J. Worra

● CHIKA

● JAWNY

● Anna Lunoe

● Beach Weather

● Slayyyter

● Wilderado

● William Black

● Jockstrap

● Biig Piig

● Roosevelt

● TALK

● Barry Can&#39;t Swim

● Mindchatter

● Vandelux

● Miya Folick

● Honeyluv

● Coco &amp; Breezy

● Ewan McVicar

● almost monday

● salute

● Charlotte Sands

● Two Another

● TELYKast

● Joy Anonymous

● Winston Surfshirt

● Ayybo

● Highway

● Lewis Thompson

● SNACKTIME

● Night Tales

● DANCE SYSTEM

● Prentiss

● Rockie Brown

● LEMA

● The Emo Night Tour

MOST READ
1
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking
2
Mark Davis says he apologized to Derek Carr ‘for not getting it done’
Mark Davis says he apologized to Derek Carr ‘for not getting it done’
3
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
Sammy Hagar to play Van Halen classics in Vegas show
4
CARTOONS: Trump finally discovers a non-disclosure agreement he doesn’t like
CARTOONS: Trump finally discovers a non-disclosure agreement he doesn’t like
5
Mark Wahlberg celebrates new Strip restaurant with party — PHOTOS
Mark Wahlberg celebrates new Strip restaurant with party — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Concerts by Taylor Swift, Adele and Maroon 5, plus the Las Vegas Sneaker Convention, lead this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

More stories for you
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Drake to return to Las Vegas Strip in September
Drake to return to Las Vegas Strip in September
Stevie Nicks in concert and ‘Mean Girls’ this week in Las Vegas
Stevie Nicks in concert and ‘Mean Girls’ this week in Las Vegas
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Showman Kenny Davidsen’s vintage-Vegas hang turns 10
Showman Kenny Davidsen’s vintage-Vegas hang turns 10