Life is Beautiful headliners announced

Life is Beautiful is turning 10, and the festival will celebrate with a band that helped start it all.

Fans react as Jack Harlow performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans watch as Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vegas’ own The Killers, who played the festival’s closing night in 2013, return as a headliner, along with hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar and electronic music duo Odesza, both of whom have previously performed at the fest as well.

They’ll be joined downtown Sept. 22-24 by over 70 acts, including R&B singer Khalid, Brit pop rockers The 1975, indie favorites the Yeah, Yeah Yeahs, DJ-producer Flume, rapper Nelly, and the Grammy-winning Kim Petras.

The event also will feature performances and appearances from Vegas headliners such as Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez, Magic Mike Live, Piff the Magic Dragon and Tape Face, as well as the return of art collective Meow Wolf and collaborative live music experiences by JammJam ft. and Cory Wong & Friends.

Three-day tickets start at $380 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at lifeisbeautiful.com.

The full line-up:

● The Killers

● Kendrick Lamar

● Odesza

● KHALID

● The 1975

● FLUME

● Yeah Yeah Yeahs

● Nelly

● Omar Apollo

● Kim Petras

● John Summit

● FERG

● Madeon

● Dayglow

● Cigarettes After Sex

● BLXST

● Bebe Rexha

● Purple Disco Machine

● Rina Sawayama

● Ben Böhmer

● Yung Gravy

● The Wombats

● The Rose

● Inhaler

● Claptone

● Goth Babe

● Amber Mark

● Renée Rapp

● Cloonee

● Cory Wong

● Baby Tate

● Snakehips

● RAYE

● BLOND:ISH

● Jessie Murph

● Franc Moody

● Babytron

● J. Worra

● CHIKA

● JAWNY

● Anna Lunoe

● Beach Weather

● Slayyyter

● Wilderado

● William Black

● Jockstrap

● Biig Piig

● Roosevelt

● TALK

● Barry Can't Swim

● Mindchatter

● Vandelux

● Miya Folick

● Honeyluv

● Coco & Breezy

● Ewan McVicar

● almost monday

● salute

● Charlotte Sands

● Two Another

● TELYKast

● Joy Anonymous

● Winston Surfshirt

● Ayybo

● Highway

● Lewis Thompson

● SNACKTIME

● Night Tales

● DANCE SYSTEM

● Prentiss

● Rockie Brown

● LEMA

● The Emo Night Tour