Life is Beautiful releases schedule for 2022 festival

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2022 - 11:49 am
 
In this Sept. 17, 2021, file photo, fans cheer for Tame Impala performing on the Downtown Stage ...
In this Sept. 17, 2021, file photo, fans cheer for Tame Impala performing on the Downtown Stage during day one of Life is Beautiful in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans sing and dance as Green Day performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beaut ...
Fans sing and dance as Green Day performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Life is Beautiful released its festival schedule Thursday featuring over 75 different artists.

The festival, which will be held Sept. 16-18, includes seven different locations for fans to view their favorite musicians and comedians.

Top performers set to perform at the festival include Lorde, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz and Calvin Harris.

Arctic Monkeys, Cage the Elephant, Migos and Coin are poised to open the festival on Sept. 16. Lorde and Gorillaz will take the Downtown Stage on Sept. 17. Jack Harlow, Beach House and Harris will close the festival on Sept. 18. (Harris’ set does not have a set ending time.)

The festival’s food lineup includes more than 70 participants, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Festival tickets and shuttle passes can be purchased at lifeisbeautiful.frontgatetickets.com.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Tmflane on Twitter.

