Life is Beautiful reveals dates for 2020 festival in Las Vegas

The three-day music and arts festival, which drew 170,000 attendees this year, returns in September for its eighth edition.

Attendees arrive for day 2 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Life is Beautiful is officially back.

The three-day music and arts festival has announced its return Sept. 18-20, 2020.

Back for its eighth year, Life is Beautiful will once again take over 18 blocks downtown after drawing 170,000 attendees in 2019.

“It’s a good day when you get to announce the return of Life Is Beautiful,” Life is Beautiful CEO Justin Weniger said in a press release. “Each year, we look forward to aiding the positive transformation of our community and infusing art and culture into the vibrant walls of downtown Las Vegas. We are very excited to be back again for the 2020 edition of the festival and already have some great things in store.”

Ticket sale information will be announced later.