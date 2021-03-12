Life is Beautiful sells out in record time

The Las Vegas music scene is officially back to Life. The Life is Beautiful music and arts festival has sold-out in record time.

Billie Eilish performs at the downtown stage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas music scene is officially back to Life.

The Life is Beautiful music and arts festival has sold out in record time.

All tickets for the three-day music fest have been snapped up hours after going on sale at 10 a.m. this morning.

Featuring headliners Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala, the fest returns to downtown Vegas after taking 2020 off due to coronavirus concerns.

Spread out over 18-city blocks downtown, the event drew over 180,000 fans in 2019.

Life is Beautiful is one of the first major festivals to announce its return this year.

“This is bigger than Life is Beautiful,” said Justin Weniger, Partner at Life is Beautiful, in a press release. “This is a big moment for our city and for our industry. ”

Additional information about single day tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram