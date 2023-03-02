50°F
Music

Life is Beautiful shows some local love with ticket pre-sale window

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Updated March 2, 2023 - 9:27 am
Fans react as Jack Harlow performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2 ...
Fans react as Jack Harlow performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans dance as Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, ...
Fans dance as Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Life is Beautiful turns 10 this year and they’re celebrating with some local love.

For the first time, the three-day music and arts festival will offer a pre-sale ticket window exclusively for those with a Nevada billing address.

Beginning at 10 a.m. today through 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, March 3, three-day passes will be available starting at $355 plus taxes and fees or $75 down for layaway — the lowest price possible.

The tickets will be available at lifeisbeautiful.com/locals.

No code is required: purchases will be verified for a Nevada billing address before they go through. If the address isn’t from Nevada, buyers will be unable to complete their purchase.

This year’s line-up will be announced later this spring.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

