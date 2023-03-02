Life is Beautiful shows some local love with ticket pre-sale window

For the first time, the three-day music and arts festival will offer a pre-sale ticket window exclusively for those with a Nevada billing address.

Life is Beautiful turns 10 this year and they’re celebrating with some local love.

Beginning at 10 a.m. today through 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, March 3, three-day passes will be available starting at $355 plus taxes and fees or $75 down for layaway — the lowest price possible.

The tickets will be available at lifeisbeautiful.com/locals.

No code is required: purchases will be verified for a Nevada billing address before they go through. If the address isn’t from Nevada, buyers will be unable to complete their purchase.

This year’s line-up will be announced later this spring.

